ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
ASC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.51%)
ASL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.27%)
AVN 78.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.53%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
CNERGY 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
FNEL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.89%)
GGL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.51%)
GTECH 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.9%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.79%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.33%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.86%)
PRL 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
PTC 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.37%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.52%)
TPLP 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.69%)
TREET 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.86%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
UNITY 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
YOUW 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (10.42%)
BR100 4,117 Increased By 16.2 (0.39%)
BR30 15,069 Increased By 42.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,630 Increased By 89.5 (0.22%)
KSE30 15,861 Increased By 56.2 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Several hit by gunshots at shopping mall in Copenhagen - Danish police

Reuters 03 Jul, 2022

COPENHAGEN: Danish police said several people had been hit by gunshots at a shopping centre in the capital Copenhagen on Sunday, and one person had been arrested.

Copenhagen police tweeted that officers had been sent to the Field's mall after reports of a shooting. They advised people inside the centre to stay put and await police assistance.

Local media published images showing heavily armed police officers at the scene, as well as people running out of the mall.

British singer Harry Styles was due to perform later in the evening, at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT), at a concert venue less than a mile from the mall. The concert promoter Live Nation could not immediately be reached for comment.

shopping mall Danish police gunshots Harry Styles

Comments

1000 characters

Several hit by gunshots at shopping mall in Copenhagen - Danish police

At least 19 killed as bus plunges into ravine in Balochistan

Govt to issue red notices to bring back Farah Khan, husband: Atta Tarar

Gulf bourses end mixed; Egypt hits lowest in over 2 years

JPMorgan warns oil prices could reach ‘Stratospheric’ $380 on worst-case Russian cut

Battle rages for Ukraine city, Belarus says downed missiles

Sri Lanka grinds to a halt as fuel reserves shrink

Australia will ban Russian gold imports, give Ukraine more armoured vehicles: PM

Sindh govt relaxes market timings ahead of Eidul Azha

Punjab govt lifts ban on closure of markets at 9pm until July 9

Read more stories