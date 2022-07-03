ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
ASC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.51%)
ASL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.27%)
AVN 78.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.53%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
CNERGY 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
FNEL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.89%)
GGL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.51%)
GTECH 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.9%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.79%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.33%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.86%)
PRL 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
PTC 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.37%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.52%)
TPLP 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.69%)
TREET 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.86%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
UNITY 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
YOUW 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (10.42%)
BR100 4,117 Increased By 16.2 (0.39%)
BR30 15,069 Increased By 42.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,630 Increased By 89.5 (0.22%)
KSE30 15,861 Increased By 56.2 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf bourses end mixed; Egypt hits lowest in over 2 years

Reuters 03 Jul, 2022

Stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Sunday, with the Saudi index extending losses as investors fret that the latest show of central bank determination to tame inflation will slow economies rapidly.

Last week, central bank chiefs from the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England met in Portugal and voiced their renewed commitment to control inflation no matter what pain it caused.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index dropped 0.5%, with Retal Urban Development Co losing 2.4%, while Al Rajhi Bank declined 2.6%.

In Qatar, equities gained 0.7%, helped by a 1.7% rise in Qatar Islamic Bank.

Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, gained more than 2% on Friday as supply outages in Libya and expected shutdowns in Norway outweighed expectations that an economic slowdown could dent demand.

Gulf bourses end mixed on recession worries

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index declined 2.4%, hitting its lowest in over 2 years, with top lender Commercial International Bank losing 2.2%.

Behind the slides have been concerns over the Ukraine-Russia war, soaring inflation, higher interest rates and, more recently, a possible US recession.

SAUDI ARABIA fell 0.5% to 11,465

QATAR gained 0.7% to 12,272

EGYPT lost 2.4% to 9,009

BAHRAIN was up 1.4% to 1,866

OMAN down 0.3% to 4,109

KUWAIT advanced 1% to 8,329

Gulf bourses

Comments

1000 characters

Gulf bourses end mixed; Egypt hits lowest in over 2 years

At least 19 killed as bus plunges into ravine in Balochistan

JPMorgan warns oil prices could reach ‘Stratospheric’ $380 on worst-case Russian cut

Battle rages for Ukraine city, Belarus says downed missiles

Sri Lanka grinds to a halt as fuel reserves shrink

Sindh govt relaxes market timings ahead of Eidul Azha

Punjab govt lifts ban on closure of markets at 9pm until July 9

Blasts kill three in Russian city near Ukraine border

Rising inflation helps Imran Khan step up pressure on govt

Renewal of B1/B2 tourist, business visas: US expands interview waiver for Pakistanis

Read more stories