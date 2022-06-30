ANL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
ASC 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
ASL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
AVN 78.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.78%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.81%)
CNERGY 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FFL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FNEL 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
GGL 16.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.5%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.5%)
PTC 7.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 34.41 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.56%)
TELE 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
TPL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
TPLP 20.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.39%)
TREET 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.77%)
TRG 77.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
UNITY 20.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
YOUW 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
BR100 4,079 Decreased By -33 (-0.8%)
BR30 15,121 Decreased By -46.5 (-0.31%)
KSE100 41,298 Decreased By -467.9 (-1.12%)
KSE30 15,697 Decreased By -237.2 (-1.49%)
Gulf bourses end mixed on recession worries

Reuters 30 Jun, 2022

DUBAI: Stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Wednesday on growing concerns over inflation and the possibility of recession, while the Egyptian bourse rebounded a day after hitting its lowest in two years.

In Abu Dhabi, equities closed 0.4% lower, hit by a 1.6% fall in the United Arab Emirates’ biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank.

However, conglomerate International Holding Co (IHC) settled 0.4% higher, after rising about 6% at 305 dirhams ($83.05), fetching a valuation of over $150 billion.

On Tuesday, IHC’s unit Alpha Dhabi Holding announced that it increased stake in Aldar Properties and became the single-largest shareholder.

Shares of Alpha Dhabi advanced 2.1%, while Aldar eased 0.2%.

IHC, whose assets include firms in the fast-growing healthcare and industrial sectors, is chaired by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the United Arab Emirates’ national security adviser and a brother of the country’s president Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.

Dubai’s main share index lost 0.2%, with Emirates Integrated Telecommunications declining 2.1% and top lender Emirates NBD retreating 1.5%.

The Dubai market remains exposed to new price corrections as global sentiment shifts while the slowdown could impact banks in the emirate, said Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA BDSwiss.

The Qatari benchmark dropped 0.5%, weighed down by a 1.8% fall in the Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank .

HSBC on Wednesday said it slashed price target for the lender to 22.2 riyals from 25.6 riyals earlier.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index added 0.5%, led by a 2.9% jump in the country’s biggest lender Saudi National Bank .

The Saudi stock market saw a positive performance thanks to the expectations around oil prices, said Takieddine.

“The market could benefit from higher oil prices as supplies remain an issue,” he said.

Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets, gained for a fourth straight session with tight supply worries offsetting concerns about a weaker global economy.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index rebounded 0.5%, a day after hitting its lowest in over two years.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.5% to 11,727

ABU DHABI eased 0.4% to 9,408

DUBAI down 0.2% to 3,246

QATAR lost 0.5% to 12,237

EGYPT was up 0.5% to 9,226

BAHRAIN gained 1.1% to 1,825

OMAN dropped 0.1% to 4,125

KUWAIT advanced 1% to 8,229.

