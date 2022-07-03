ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
Jul 03, 2022
Afghan clerics vow loyalty to Taliban, but no word on girls’ schooling

AFP 03 Jul, 2022

KABUL: Thousands of Afghan clerics pledged loyalty to the Taliban Saturday, but ended a three-day meeting without recommendations on how the hardline Islamist group should govern the crisis-hit country.

The men-only gathering was called to rubber-stamp the Taliban’s rule, and ahead of the meeting officials said criticism would be tolerated and they could also discuss thorny issues such as secondary school education for girls. Media were barred from the event, although speeches were broadcast on state radio — including a rare appearance by the Taliban’s reclusive supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada.

Taliban officials presented the gathering as an opportunity for clerics to independently say how they wanted the country to be governed, but the meeting’s final declaration was mostly a regurgitation of their own doctrine.

Reclusive Taliban leader attends gathering in Afghan capital

It called for allegiance to Akhundzada, loyalty to the Taliban, and the complete acceptance of sharia law as the basic principle of rule.

“By the grace of God, the Islamic system has come to rule in Afghanistan,” the declaration read.

