Shazia Marri condemns attack on Ayaz Amir

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, and Central Information Secretary of PPP-P Shazia Atta Marri has strongly condemned the assault on senior journalist and analyst Ayaz Amir by unidentified assailants in Lahore and termed it an attack on freedom of press.

In a condemnation statement on Saturday, the PPP-P information secretary said that we strongly condemn the brutal attack on the veteran journalist. It is tantamount to attacking freedom of expression and freedom of journalism in the country. She said that Pakistan People’s Party believes in the freedom of media and freedom of expression and added that strict legal action should be taken against those who found involved in the attack on the senior journalist.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022