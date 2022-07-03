Pakistan
PBA condemns attack on senior journalist
03 Jul, 2022
KARACHI: In a statement issued in Karachi on Saturday, the PBA strongly condemned the attack on senior journalist Ayaz Amir by some unidentified people.
The statement added that this was yet another attack on media and freedom of expression. The statement demanded that the concerned authorities must immediately take action and identify the perpetrators of the crime and an exemplary punishment must be handed out to them.
