Shujaat condoles with Zardari over death of his mother

Recorder Report 03 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: President Pakistan Muslim League-Q Ch Shujaat Hussain visited former president Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House on Saturday to condole over the death of his mother.

Ch Shujaat Hussain was accompanied by Ch Salik Hussain, Ch Shafay Hussain and Tariq Bashir Cheema.

Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Malik Ahmed Khan, President All Pakistan Sugar Mills Association Ch Zaka Ashraf, renowned businessman Malik Riaz, Group Leader All Pakistan Textile Mills Association Gohar Ejaz, industrialist Fawad Mukhtar, journalists Suhail Warraich and Amir Mir also called on Zardari and offered Fateha. Zardari had arrived in the city Saturday morning.

It may be noted that PPP’s co-chairman Asif Zardari has decided to spend maximum time in the city to revive his party. Party sources said he bought two bungalows measuring 14 Kanal in Gulberg while talks are underway to purchase another six kanal bungalow in front of Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s house near Gaddafi Stadium. Zardari wants to buy the bungalow for residential purposes, they added.

According to sources, the Bilawal House in Bahria Town will be converted into a farmhouse. PPP Punjab Chapter President Abdul Rehman Chan said that it would be convenient for the party workers to approach Zardari in Gulberg as compared to meeting him in Bahria Town.

He said the PPP is optimistic about its revival in Punjab and Asif Ali Zardari had been announcing that he would make the province stronghold of the party.

