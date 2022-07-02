ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
ASC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.51%)
ASL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.27%)
AVN 78.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.53%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
CNERGY 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
FNEL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.89%)
GGL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.51%)
GTECH 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.9%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.79%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.33%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.86%)
PRL 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
PTC 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.37%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.52%)
TPLP 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.69%)
TREET 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.86%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
UNITY 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
YOUW 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (10.42%)
BR100 4,117 Increased By 16.2 (0.39%)
BR30 15,069 Increased By 42.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,630 Increased By 89.5 (0.22%)
KSE30 15,861 Increased By 56.2 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Rangers legend Goram dies aged 58

AFP 02 Jul, 2022

GLASGOW: Rangers goalkeeping legend Andy Goram, the only Scotsman to represent his country at football and cricket at full international level, has died of cancer aged 58, the Scottish club said on Saturday.

He had been diagnosed with terminal cancer in late May and had been given around six months to live by doctors after declining the chance of chemotherapy, which might have extended his life by an extra three months.

“Take chemotherapy and be in agony for the sake of an extra three months and zero quality of life? No thanks. Chemotherapy is off the menu,” Goram told the Daily Record.

Goram made 260 appearances for Rangers between 1991 and 1998 having been signed for £1 million from Hibernian.

In that time, he won five league titles, three Scottish Cups and two League Cups, and was part of the side that came close to reaching the inaugural Champions League final in 1993.

“Rangers Football Club are today deeply saddened to announce the death of our legendary goalkeeper, Andy Goram, following a short battle with cancer,” said the club in a statement on their website.

Goram was capped 43 times for the national football team and was first choice for Euro 92 and 96.

He walked out of the 1998 World Cup finals squad after Craig Brown preferred Jim Leighton to him in goal.

Born in England – he qualified for Scotland through his Scottish father – he played for then second-tier Oldham Athletic before moving to Scottish Premiership outfit Hibernian in 1987.

It was his move to Rangers four years later that transformed his career.

He also earned a move on loan to Manchester United – being reunited with Alex Ferguson who had given him his international debut – and played twice in their 2000-01 title-winning campaign.

Rangers Women’s football Andy Goram Scottish club

Comments

1000 characters

Rangers legend Goram dies aged 58

Pakistan reports over 800 new cases as Covid surges

Capital assets: Tax on deemed income applicable to TY22, onwards

Indonesia looks to raise palm oil export quota

Pakistan’s startups raise $103mn in April-June, amount 40% lower on quarterly basis

Blasts rock Ukraine city as Russian missiles drive up civilian death toll

Govt to ensure completion of Islamabad Safe City project: Rana Sanaullah

Security forces kill three terrorists in North Waziristan, says ISPR

US, Taliban talk earthquake aid, foreign reserves in Doha

Oil sales decline 11% in June as high prices dent demand

Staff-level deal with IMF in a few days: minister

Read more stories