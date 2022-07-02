ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
Govt to ensure completion of Islamabad Safe City project: Rana Sanaullah

  • Interior minister says progress on scheme stands at 30% due to several obstacles
BR Web Desk 02 Jul, 2022

Minister of Interior Rana Sanaullah said on Saturday that the government will ensure the Islamabad Safe City project is completed, reported Aaj News.

In a press conference, he said the scheme, which aims to cover all streets in the city with cameras to curb crime and ensure law and order, faced several obstacles due to which its progress stands at just 30%.

Safe City Project to be handed over to Islamabad police

The scheme is aimed at modernising Islamabad on the pattern of Lahore to ensure foolproof security.

The interior minister also said a 100-bed hospital will also be established for Islamabad Police at a cost of Rs5 billion.

“In this regard, the first installment of Rs350 million has been disbursed by the government,” he said. “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will lay the foundation of the hospital this month and it will be completed in the current fiscal year.”

Islamabad markets to close by 9pm

Noting that Islamabad Police wants to be paid as much as Punjab police, he said the federal government fulfilled this demand through the budget.

“In budget 2022-23, the government has allocated Rs1 billion to match the salaries of Islamabad Police with Punjab Police,” he said.

Govt earmarks Rs12.651bn for health

Noting that the Frontier Corps (FC) played a huge role in controlling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s protest on May 25 by using tear gas and rubber bullets to contain violence, he said FC salaries will be matched with that of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Police and they will be provided with anti-riot equipment.

He added that unpaid dues owed to families of martyrs, which amounts to Rs1.22 billion, will soon be cleared by the government.

