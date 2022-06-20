ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
Islamabad markets to close by 9pm

Recorder Report 20 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: After Punjab and Sindh, commercial markets will be closed in the federal capital by 9 pm in the wake of unprecedented power outages persistent across the country. A government notification issued in this regard stated that Section 144 will be implemented in Islamabad.

The notification stated that all shops will be closed by 9 pm whereas wedding halls/ marquees will be closed by 10 pm. Establishments (commercial and industrial), restaurants, clubs, tandoors, eateries, cafes, cinemas, theatres, parks and related public places will be closed at 11:30 pm.

Hospitals/ laboratories, ambulance services, medical clinics, pharmacies, fuel stations, tyre repair shops, bus stations, Islamabad sabzi mandi, milk shops and other essential businesses are exempted from closure timings. The Section 144 will remain effective for two months.

