Pakistan

Danish envoy visits site of wastewater treatment plant

Press Release 02 Jul, 2022

FAISALABAD: The Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan, Lis Rosenholm, described the mega project of Eastern Waste Water Treatment Plant administered by WASA Faisalabad worth Rs. 19 billion, built with Danish funds, as state of the art.

The Ambassador of Denmark along with Managing Director Wasa Abu Bakar Imran, Project Director Saqib Raza, Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaiser Abbas Rind and others visited the site of construction of a wastewater treatment plant at Chuck No. 244 RB Chamiana. Project Director Saqib Raza gave a detailed briefing on the wastewater treatment plant project to the Danish Ambassador Mrs. Lis Rosenholm at the site.

On the occasion, the Danish Ambassador said that the mega project of wastewater treatment plant in the eastern part of Faisalabad would be a flagship project which would also be a role model project for South Asian countries, because it is only through technology that wastewater can be treated and made useful for crops and today, using technology, this mega project will also solve the environmental problems of the people of Faisalabad.

She further said that the importance of water is clear to all today so after the completion of the project it will be possible to prevent waste water and that is why there is a special focus on this mega project.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

WASA Lis Rosenholm Ambassador of Denmark Eastern Waste Water Eastern Waste Water Treatment Plant

