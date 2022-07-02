ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
ASC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.51%)
ASL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.27%)
AVN 78.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.53%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
CNERGY 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
FNEL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.89%)
GGL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.51%)
GTECH 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.9%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.79%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.33%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.86%)
PRL 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
PTC 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.37%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.52%)
TPLP 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.69%)
TREET 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.86%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
UNITY 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
YOUW 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (10.42%)
BR100 4,137 Increased By 36.3 (0.88%)
BR30 15,237 Increased By 211.2 (1.41%)
KSE100 41,734 Increased By 192.7 (0.46%)
KSE30 15,891 Increased By 85.6 (0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil falls 4pc on recession fears, higher supply outlook

Reuters 02 Jul, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell 4% on Friday as recession fears sank edible oils, with a higher supply outlook further denting sentiment.

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 207 ringgit, or 4.22%, to 4,703 ringgit ($1,067.41) a tonne, after hitting an intraday low of 7.3%.

Palm recouped some losses as oil prices rose 2% on supply outages in Libya and expected shutdowns in Norway. Stronger crude futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Palm rose 0.84% for the week to end a three-week decline.

Shaky palm fundamentals and a negative macro environment are weighing on palm futures, said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics “Production is expected to rise and exports to fall but the extent of stock rise is the key,” he added.

Malaysia’s exports in June shrank between 7.4% and 13.4% from the previous month as shipments to India and the European Union slowed, cargo surveyors said on Thursday.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 5.3%, while its palm oil contract slipped 6.1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 1.6%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm Oil palm oil rates Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil falls 4pc on recession fears, higher supply outlook

June CPI inflation spikes to 21.32pc YoY

Staff-level deal with IMF in a few days: minister

Budgetary measures: FBR issues notifications

KE urges SSGCL to supply up to 70mmcfd of gas

Imran blasts govt for not buying cheap Russian oil

Dastgir blames PTI govt for electricity shortages

Govt looking for best options to cut loadshedding, says PM

SPI up 3.63pc WoW

Forecast: spell of heavy rains to hit Karachi today

Global money transfers: ECs to deduct tax on payment of fee to operators

Read more stories