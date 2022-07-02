ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
ASC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.51%)
ASL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.27%)
AVN 78.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.53%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
CNERGY 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
FNEL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.89%)
GGL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.51%)
GTECH 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.9%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.79%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.33%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.86%)
PRL 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
PTC 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.37%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.52%)
TPLP 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.69%)
TREET 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.86%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
UNITY 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
YOUW 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (10.42%)
BR100 4,137 Increased By 36.3 (0.88%)
BR30 15,237 Increased By 211.2 (1.41%)
KSE100 41,734 Increased By 192.7 (0.46%)
KSE30 15,891 Increased By 85.6 (0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Market kicks off July on steady to softer note

Reuters 02 Jul, 2022

SINGAPORE: The very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) market eased slightly on Friday, as tight supply of blending components for July capped limited price declines.

The 0.5% VLSFO cash differential was at a premium of $75.67 a tonne on Friday, compared with $77.14 a tonne on Thursday, Reuters data showed.

The high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) market also started July on a stable to softer note, as ample supply outweighed indicators of firm seasonal demand from South Asia.

The 180-CST HSFO differential was at a discount of $1.73 a tonne on Friday, compared with a discount of $1.43 a tonne on Thursday.

The 380-CST HSFO differential was at a discount of $1.66 a tonne on Friday, versus a discount of $1.41 in the previous session.

Pakistan’s PSO is seeking four fuel oil cargoes for September delivery, according to an invitation to supply on its website published earlier this week.

The cargoes include one HSFO and one LSFO cargo for delivery in the first half of September, and another HSFO and LSFO cargo for the second half of September. For the past three months, Pakistan has been actively issuing purchase tenders for fuel oil, amid a heatwave that is driving power generation demand. The country has struggled to buy liquefied natural gas for power generation due to higher prices and volatile supply. Elsewhere, Vietnam’s Nghi Son is offering one LSFO cargo for delivery on July 14-16, according to a notice of sale plan on its website published Thursday.

Fuel oil inventories in the ARA refining and storage inched lower 1% to 1.25 million tonnes in the week ended June 30, latest data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. Inventories were at a three-week low.

Oil prices fell on Friday as lingering fears of a recession weighed on sentiment, putting the benchmarks on track for their third straight weekly losses.

OPEC+ said on Thursday it would stick to its planned oil output hikes in August but avoided discussing policy from September onwards even as prices have risen on tight global supplies and worries that the group has little ability to pump more crude.

India has restricted exports of gasoil and gasoline to help boost supplies in the local markets, a move that could curtail overseas sales by refiners Reliance Industries Ltd and Nayara Energy, part owned by Russian oil major Rosneft.

HSFO VLSFO VLSFO market VLSFO prices

Comments

1000 characters

Market kicks off July on steady to softer note

June CPI inflation spikes to 21.32pc YoY

Staff-level deal with IMF in a few days: minister

Budgetary measures: FBR issues notifications

KE urges SSGCL to supply up to 70mmcfd of gas

Imran blasts govt for not buying cheap Russian oil

Dastgir blames PTI govt for electricity shortages

Govt looking for best options to cut loadshedding, says PM

SPI up 3.63pc WoW

Forecast: spell of heavy rains to hit Karachi today

Global money transfers: ECs to deduct tax on payment of fee to operators

Read more stories