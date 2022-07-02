Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
02 Jul, 2022
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (July 01, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 203.00 204.00 DKK 28.27 28.37
SAUDIA RIYAL 54.10 54.60 NOK 20.29 20.39
UAE DIRHAM 55.30 u 55.80 SEK 19.60 19.70
EURO 213.00 216.00 AUD $ 137.50 139.50
UK POUND 246.00 249.00 CAD $ 157.00 159.00
JAPANI YEN 1.48488 1.50488 INDIAN RUPEE 2.30 2.60
CHF 210.37 211.37 CHINESE YUAN 30.50 31.50
AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.70 2.00
=========================================================================
