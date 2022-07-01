ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
ASC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.51%)
ASL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.27%)
AVN 78.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.53%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
CNERGY 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
FNEL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.89%)
GGL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.51%)
GTECH 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.9%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.79%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.33%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.86%)
PRL 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
PTC 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.37%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.52%)
TPLP 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.69%)
TREET 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.86%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
UNITY 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
YOUW 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (10.42%)
BR100 4,137 Increased By 36.3 (0.88%)
BR30 15,237 Increased By 211.2 (1.41%)
KSE100 41,734 Increased By 192.7 (0.46%)
KSE30 15,891 Increased By 85.6 (0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Renault to invest $377mn in Brazil

Reuters 01 Jul, 2022

SAO PAULO: French carmaker Renault SA said it will invest 2 billion reais ($377.12 million) in Brazil for the production of a new sport utility vehicle (SUV) and a new 1.0 turbo engine, according to a company statement late on Thursday.

Production of the new car had been announced in March, but the group was awaiting approval from its parent company for the new investment plan.

“Latin America is of great importance to the Renault Group and we are investing to offer products in the countries of the continent in line with our global strategy,” said Jose Vicente de los Mozos, an executive vice president at Renault Group.

The investment is part of the company’s strategic plan in Brazil, said Renault.

Renault limited to 44.4% stake in Nissan under agreement, filing shows

The investment will be for production at the company’s Sao Jose dos Pinhais factory, located in Brazil’s southern state of Parana, which will get a new Common Module Family-B platform allowing a “potential electrification” in the future, the company said.

“This is an important phase for Renault in Latin America, as we are preparing to launch new products and engines for our customers with the best Renault Group technology in the world”, said Luiz Fernando Pedrucci, president of Renault Latin America.

In March 2021, Renault had announced an investment of 1.1 billion reais in Brazil. At the time, the company said it would make five product launches by mid-2022, including two electric vehicles in the country.

Renault has operated in Brazil for over 23 years, the company said in the statement.

Renault SUV carmaker French carmaker sport utility vehicle

Comments

1000 characters

Renault to invest $377mn in Brazil

Punjab CM re-election to take place on July 22: Supreme Court

Govt to introduce scheme to incentivise usage of local oil, gas resources: Musadik Malik

Pakistan scrapped July LNG tender to save forex reserves: PM Shehbaz

PM launches ‘Innovation Hub’ to empower youth

Pakistan reports 694 new Covid cases, positvity nears 4%

Textile sector could see export-loss of $1bn due to suspension of energy: APTMA

Global LNG: Asia spot prices jump amid stronger demand, concerns over Russia

Oil prices up 3% on supply outages

Toyota unveils its first mass market hybrid car for India, emerging markets

Muslim pilgrims flock to Makkah for first post-pandemic Hajj

Read more stories