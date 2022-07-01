ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
ASC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.51%)
ASL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.27%)
AVN 78.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.53%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
CNERGY 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
FNEL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.89%)
GGL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.51%)
GTECH 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.9%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.79%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.33%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.86%)
PRL 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
PTC 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.37%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.52%)
TPLP 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.69%)
TREET 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.86%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
UNITY 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
YOUW 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (10.42%)
BR100 4,137 Increased By 36.3 (0.88%)
BR30 15,237 Increased By 211.2 (1.41%)
KSE100 41,734 Increased By 192.7 (0.46%)
KSE30 15,891 Increased By 85.6 (0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Moscow to challenge EU sanctions on NSD, calls for issue of ‘replacement’ notes

Reuters 01 Jul, 2022

MOSCOW: Moscow Exchange, Russia’s largest bourse, on Friday said it planned a legal challenge against European Union sanctions on the National Settlement Depository (NSD) and would seek to protect the interests of Russian investors.

The NSD, Russia’s domestic paying agent, equivalent to the Euroclear and Clearstream clearing houses, plays an important role in the country’s financial system and is a key intermediary with international markets.

The EU imposed sanctions on it in early June.

Financial market entities, including major Russian banks, brokers and asset managers, agreed on Friday with Moscow Exchange and the NSD to establish a club that would work together to protect investors’ rights, especially unqualified market participants.

“There are plans to challenge the European Union’s decision on including the NSD on sanctions lists,” Moscow Exchange said in a statement.

The EU sanctions on the NSD, as well as other Western measures aimed at restricting Russia’s access to global financial infrastructure, have blocked many investors’ access to securities held in jurisdictions outside Russia.

They have also played a part in driving Russia into its first major international debt default in over a century, something Moscow has blamed on the West and labelled a “farce”.

“Foreign infrastructure has been frozen and stopped performing its function,” Sergei Shvetsov, head of Moscow Exchange’s advisory board, said this week.

He has called for Russian Eurobond issuers, the finance ministry included, to issue securities to replace the ones stuck abroad, saying that sanctions that make it impossible to move money from issuers to investors are a “trap of legal uncertainty”.

This week, Russia’s lower house of parliament approved legislation that would introduce a procedure for the mandatory conversion of foreign securities issued by Russian investors abroad into Russian shares and Eurobonds.

The law, yet to be signed by President Vladimir Putin, calls for the compulsory transfer of accounting rights from foreign to Russian organisations should the investor demand it.

The law should allow unqualified retail investors to sell their holdings to the ones more “eager for risk”, Vladimir Chistuykhin, the central bank’s deputy governor, said this week.

Moscow Exchange NSD National Settlement Depository

Comments

1000 characters

Moscow to challenge EU sanctions on NSD, calls for issue of ‘replacement’ notes

Punjab CM re-election to take place on July 22: Supreme Court

Govt to introduce scheme to incentivise usage of local oil, gas resources: Musadik Malik

Pakistan scrapped July LNG tender to save forex reserves: PM Shehbaz

PM launches ‘Innovation Hub’ to empower youth

Pakistan reports 694 new Covid cases, positvity nears 4%

Textile sector could see export-loss of $1bn due to suspension of energy: APTMA

Global LNG: Asia spot prices jump amid stronger demand, concerns over Russia

Oil prices up 3% on supply outages

Toyota unveils its first mass market hybrid car for India, emerging markets

Muslim pilgrims flock to Makkah for first post-pandemic Hajj

Read more stories