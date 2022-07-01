PTI challenges LHC order to recount votes of Punjab CM elections

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) filed on Friday an appeal in the Supreme Court against the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) decision to recount votes that were cast in the Punjab chief minister elections, Aaj News reported.

In its petition, the PTI said the order to conduct the election within 24 hours would damage the relief provided by the court. It added that many PTI MPAs are not in the country, with six of them in Saudi Arabia for Hajj, and would not be able to participate in the polling.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail will hear the petition today.

The Lahore High Court on Thursday ordered a recounting of votes of the Punjab CM elections held on April 16. It directed for exclusion of votes of 25 dissident lawmakers during re-counting.

The court added that for clarity Hamza Shahbaz shall cease to be chief minister if he loses the required majority.

The PTI has sought an immediate hearing on its plea, requesting the court to remove Hamza from Punjab CM's post. It also requested to suspend the process of recounting till a decision is made on its plea.

LHC orders recounting of Punjab CM election votes

Hamza was elected as the Punjab CM by receiving a total of 197 votes, including votes from 25 dissident PTI MPAs.

PTI has been fighting against Hamza’s election from the start after the Punjab Assembly session for the CM election saw Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari attacked, while PML-Q leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was injured.

PTI had filed a petition stated that the session held for conducting the election witnessed “immense chaos and most unfortunate events”.

Former Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema had refused to administer oath to Hamza until it was clear that the election was conducted as per the Constitution and the directives of the LHC. Cheema was later removed from the post.