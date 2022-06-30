ANL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
LHC nullifies Hamza Shehbaz’s election as Punjab chief minister

  • PTI has been fighting against Hamza’s election from the start
BR Web Desk 30 Jun, 2022

The Lahore High Court (LHC) nullified on Thursday Hamza Shehbaz’s election as the chief minister of Punjab, Aaj News reported.

On April 16, Hamza was elected as the Punjab CM by receiving a total of 197 votes, including votes from 25 dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) later de-seated the 25 Punjab Assembly MPAs of the PTI, stating that they had defected from the party by voting for Hamza.

PML-N's Hamza Shehbaz elected Punjab chief minister

During the hearing today, a larger bench of the LHC heard appeals of the PTI, PML-Q and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi against the decisions regarding election and oath-taking of Hamza as Punjab CM.

In its verdict, which came in by a ratio of 4-1, the court said the detailed verdict of the case will be issued later.

Speaking to the press conference, PTI's Ali Zafar said Hamza is no longer CM and a repolling will take place.

During the previous hearing, the bench hinted at holding a fresh election for Chief Minister Punjab. Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan had observed that fresh polling would be conducted by the deputy speaker who held the previous poll.

PTI has been fighting against Hamza's election from the start after The Punjab Assembly session for the CM election began after a delay of more than five hours and saw Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari attacked, while PML-Q leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was injured.

PTI had filed a petition stated that the session held for conducting the election witnessed "immense chaos and most unfortunate events".

Former Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema had refused to administer oath to Hamza until it was clear that the election was conducted as per the Constitution and the directives of the LHC. Cheema was later removed from the post.

