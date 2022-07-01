ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
Pakistan

Political situation, NAB chief’s appointment: PM asks Zardari to help evolve consensus among allies

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday has asked Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman and ...
NNI Updated 01 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday has asked Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari to convince allies.

Asif Ali Zardari and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called on PM Shehbaz and discussed the current political situation and the new NAB chairman appointment.

PM, Bilawal discuss coalition issues

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, former Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique and PML-N leader Malik Ahmad Khan were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz also asked Asif Zardari to convince the allies by resolving their concerns.

On this, former president assured the Prime Minister of full cooperation and said that their concerns will be resolved soon.

Shehbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister political situation NAB chairman appointment

