ANL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
ASC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
ASL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
AVN 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
FNEL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.68%)
GGGL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
GGL 16.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.91%)
KOSM 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.59%)
MLCF 27.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
PRL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
PTC 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
SNGP 34.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
TELE 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.99%)
TPL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 20.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.55%)
TREET 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.19%)
TRG 77.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.94%)
WAVES 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.92%)
YOUW 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.96%)
BR100 4,101 Increased By 22 (0.54%)
BR30 15,026 Decreased By -95.4 (-0.63%)
KSE100 41,541 Increased By 243.1 (0.59%)
KSE30 15,805 Increased By 108.4 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PITB, GB Police dept sign MoU to establish DLIMS

Recorder Report 01 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and the Gilgit-Baltistan Police department have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the establishment of a Driving License Information Management System (DLIMS) in Gilgit-Baltistan to improve the driving culture and reduce traffic accidents.

PITB IT-Operations (IT-Ops) Director Syed Qasim Ifzal and GB Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Headquarters Afzal Mahmood Butt signed the MoU on Thursday. Senior officials from both organisations were present on the occasion.

While addressing the signing ceremony, DIG of Police Headquarters Afzal Mahmood Butt said that DLIMS will be installed at all the licensing centres in GB for services, including issuance, renewal, processing and identification of fake/duplicate/cancelled and expired licenses.

“This centralized system will help GB locals to get their licenses renewed and processed from any district of GB and Punjab”, he added.

Meanwhile, during the meeting with the Gilgit-Baltistan Police department, PITB team assured provision of efficient technical support, maintenance services and necessary training to the GB Police staff regarding the usage of DLIMS. It was informed that a similar system has been successfully running in 36 districts of Punjab for the last six years and will now be expanded to the GB.

In the first phase, representatives from the PITB IT-Ops team will visit GB Police offices, review their existing procedures and after careful examination, both the parties will compile a plan to migrate from the existing system to DLIMS. The PITB will be responsible for deploying DLIMS desktop solutions, photo studios, and machines, and authorising properly processed cards.

In the second phase, the PITB will provide customised Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) for integration with existing systems, data collection, updates, security protocols and centralized dashboard to GB Police staff to analyze regional trends based on data. On the other hand, the GB Police will provide initial data to PITB, coordinate with all the centers to use APIs to push data into the new database and host the applications on their data centers for necessary services.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PITB MoU signed GB Police DLIMS

Comments

1000 characters

PITB, GB Police dept sign MoU to establish DLIMS

Wide spectrum of renewable energy projects: Chinese co shows interest in investment

Pakistan Country Economic Memorandum: Non-mobilisation of talent, resources stunts growth: World Bank

IPPs appoint Ramday as arbitrator

Afghan coal only: Sahiwal Coal, China Hub to be treated as bonded warehouses

POL products’ prices further jacked up

S&P 500 wobbles to the end of its worst first-half since 1970

LTO Karachi shows remarkable achievement

Political situation, NAB chief’s appointment: PM asks Zardari to help evolve consensus among allies

Controversial election of CM: LHC orders vote recount to end Punjab impasse

Imran urges SC to issue stay order

Read more stories