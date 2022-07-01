PITB, GB Police dept sign MoU to establish DLIMS

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and the Gilgit-Baltistan Police department have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the establishment of a Driving License Information Management System (DLIMS) in Gilgit-Baltistan to improve the driving culture and reduce traffic accidents.

PITB IT-Operations (IT-Ops) Director Syed Qasim Ifzal and GB Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Headquarters Afzal Mahmood Butt signed the MoU on Thursday. Senior officials from both organisations were present on the occasion.

While addressing the signing ceremony, DIG of Police Headquarters Afzal Mahmood Butt said that DLIMS will be installed at all the licensing centres in GB for services, including issuance, renewal, processing and identification of fake/duplicate/cancelled and expired licenses.

“This centralized system will help GB locals to get their licenses renewed and processed from any district of GB and Punjab”, he added.

Meanwhile, during the meeting with the Gilgit-Baltistan Police department, PITB team assured provision of efficient technical support, maintenance services and necessary training to the GB Police staff regarding the usage of DLIMS. It was informed that a similar system has been successfully running in 36 districts of Punjab for the last six years and will now be expanded to the GB.

In the first phase, representatives from the PITB IT-Ops team will visit GB Police offices, review their existing procedures and after careful examination, both the parties will compile a plan to migrate from the existing system to DLIMS. The PITB will be responsible for deploying DLIMS desktop solutions, photo studios, and machines, and authorising properly processed cards.

In the second phase, the PITB will provide customised Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) for integration with existing systems, data collection, updates, security protocols and centralized dashboard to GB Police staff to analyze regional trends based on data. On the other hand, the GB Police will provide initial data to PITB, coordinate with all the centers to use APIs to push data into the new database and host the applications on their data centers for necessary services.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022