Muhammad Hasan made Sindh AG

KARACHI : The Government of Sindh, Law, Parliamentary Affairs & Criminal Prosecution Department has notified that in exercise of the powers conferred under Article 140 (1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973, the Governor has appointed Muhammad Hasan (Akber), as Advocate General, Province of Sindh, with immediate effect, on usual terms and conditions as notified by the Government.

