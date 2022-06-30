Govt to form inquiry commission to determine causes of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said on Thursday that the government has decided to form an inquiry commission to determine the causes of the energy crisis in the country, Aaj News reported.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, Ahsan Iqbal said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad alongside PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

He said that both the public and industry are facing load shedding due to imprudent policies and corruption of the previous regime.

Iqbal lamented that the previous government did not make timely decisions which, he said, has resulted in an economic and energy crisis.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the inquiry commission will be formed after the formal approval of the cabinet.

Ahsan says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, PTI policies main reason behind inflation

He said proceedings of the commission will be kept open to the media and the public, adding that the final report of the commission will be made public.

He said former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his ministers will be allowed to express their points of view before the commission.