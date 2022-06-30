ANL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
ASC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
ASL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
AVN 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
FNEL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.68%)
GGGL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
GGL 16.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.91%)
KOSM 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.59%)
MLCF 27.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
PRL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
PTC 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
SNGP 34.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
TELE 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.99%)
TPL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 20.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.55%)
TREET 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.19%)
TRG 77.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.94%)
WAVES 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.92%)
YOUW 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.96%)
BR100 4,101 Increased By 22 (0.54%)
BR30 15,026 Decreased By -95.4 (-0.63%)
KSE100 41,541 Increased By 243.1 (0.59%)
KSE30 15,805 Increased By 108.4 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt to form inquiry commission to determine causes of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

  • Planning minister says previous government's inability to make timely decisions triggered an energy crisis
BR Web Desk 30 Jun, 2022

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said on Thursday that the government has decided to form an inquiry commission to determine the causes of the energy crisis in the country, Aaj News reported.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, Ahsan Iqbal said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad alongside PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

He said that both the public and industry are facing load shedding due to imprudent policies and corruption of the previous regime.

Iqbal lamented that the previous government did not make timely decisions which, he said, has resulted in an economic and energy crisis.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the inquiry commission will be formed after the formal approval of the cabinet.

Ahsan says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, PTI policies main reason behind inflation

He said proceedings of the commission will be kept open to the media and the public, adding that the final report of the commission will be made public.

He said former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his ministers will be allowed to express their points of view before the commission.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Ahsan iqbal energy crisis inquiry commission

Comments

1000 characters
Tariq Abdullah Jun 30, 2022 11:41pm
May be it was brother of the deceased Munchi who stole money in Dubai and sent to his brother in Pakistan ????
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Govt to form inquiry commission to determine causes of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Govt suspends Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar Scheme for two months

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves go over $10bn after Chinese loan

Biden sending more weapons to Ukraine as NATO prepares for long fight

Rupee gains against dollar, closes at 204.85

KSE-100 rises 0.59% in last trading session of FY22

US Supreme Court limits federal power to curb carbon emissions

Wall St slides, Dow set for worst first-half since 1962

LHC orders recounting of Punjab CM election votes

PTI will approach SC against LHC's decision to recount votes for CM Punjab: Imran Khan

Read more stories