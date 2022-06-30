Yamaha increases motorcycle prices by as much as Rs26,500

Japanese bike-maker Yamaha has increased prices of its motorcycle line-up with the hike going as high as Rs26,500 and the new rates kicking in from July 1.

The development comes a day after Atlas Honda also increased prices of its products, reported Business Recorder on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the price of Yamaha's YB125Z has increased by Rs23,500 with the new rate now standing at Rs255,000. Similarly, YB125Z DX's price went up by Rs25,000. The new price is Rs273,500.

YBR125 will now be selling for Rs280,500 after a price hike of Rs25,500. YBR125G's price increased by Rs26,500 to Rs292,000. YBR125G (Matt Dark Gray) price also increased by Rs26,500. It will now be selling for Rs295,000.

Speaking to Business Recorder, Association of Pakistan Motorcycle Assemblers (APMA) Chairman Sabir Sheikh said that the newly-imposed super tax of 10% and depreciating rupee are reasons for the hike.

The company increased bike prices between Rs21,000 and Rs23,000 from June 3 as well. At the time, reasons cited by motorcycle manufacturers included a spike in raw material cost, surge in global freight rates and persistent rupee depreciation.