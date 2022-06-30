ANL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
ASC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
ASL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
AVN 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
FNEL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.68%)
GGGL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
GGL 16.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.91%)
KOSM 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.59%)
MLCF 27.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
PRL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
PTC 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
SNGP 34.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
TELE 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.99%)
TPL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 20.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.55%)
TREET 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.19%)
TRG 77.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.94%)
WAVES 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.92%)
YOUW 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.96%)
BR100 4,101 Increased By 22 (0.54%)
BR30 15,026 Decreased By -95.4 (-0.63%)
KSE100 41,541 Increased By 243.1 (0.59%)
KSE30 15,805 Increased By 108.4 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Yamaha increases motorcycle prices by as much as Rs26,500

  • Higher rates to kick in from July 1
Bilal Hussain 30 Jun, 2022

Japanese bike-maker Yamaha has increased prices of its motorcycle line-up with the hike going as high as Rs26,500 and the new rates kicking in from July 1.

The development comes a day after Atlas Honda also increased prices of its products, reported Business Recorder on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the price of Yamaha's YB125Z has increased by Rs23,500 with the new rate now standing at Rs255,000. Similarly, YB125Z DX's price went up by Rs25,000. The new price is Rs273,500.

YBR125 will now be selling for Rs280,500 after a price hike of Rs25,500. YBR125G's price increased by Rs26,500 to Rs292,000. YBR125G (Matt Dark Gray) price also increased by Rs26,500. It will now be selling for Rs295,000.

Speaking to Business Recorder, Association of Pakistan Motorcycle Assemblers (APMA) Chairman Sabir Sheikh said that the newly-imposed super tax of 10% and depreciating rupee are reasons for the hike.

The company increased bike prices between Rs21,000 and Rs23,000 from June 3 as well. At the time, reasons cited by motorcycle manufacturers included a spike in raw material cost, surge in global freight rates and persistent rupee depreciation.

Yamaha Yamaha motorcycles

Comments

1000 characters

Yamaha increases motorcycle prices by as much as Rs26,500

KSE-100 rises 0.59% in last trading session of FY22

Electricity tariff rise of Rs8 to be done in phases in July-September

Pakistan invites Chinese firms to invest in renewable energy sector

LHC orders recounting of Punjab CM election votes

PTI will approach SC against LHC's decision to recount votes for CM Punjab: Imran Khan

Biden says will see Saudi crown prince, won't push directly on oil

Oil dips as supply concerns linger and OPEC+ sticks to policy

Power supply: KE CEO apprises Sindh minister of challenges

Pakistan players to get separate Test and limited overs contracts

Read more stories