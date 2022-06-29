ANL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
ASC 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
ASL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
AVN 78.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.78%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.81%)
CNERGY 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FFL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FNEL 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
GGL 16.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.5%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.5%)
PTC 7.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 34.41 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.56%)
TELE 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
TPL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
TPLP 20.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.39%)
TREET 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.77%)
TRG 77.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
UNITY 20.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
YOUW 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
BR100 4,079 Decreased By -33 (-0.8%)
BR30 15,121 Decreased By -46.5 (-0.31%)
KSE100 41,298 Decreased By -467.9 (-1.12%)
KSE30 15,697 Decreased By -237.2 (-1.49%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance ATLH (Atlas Honda Limited) 374.50 Increased By ▲ 1.21%

Atlas Honda increases motorcycle prices by as much as Rs15,000

  • New rates to come into effect on July 1
  • Imposition of 'super tax' and rupee depreciation cited as reasons
Bilal Hussain 29 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Atlas Honda has jacked up prices of its motorcycles by as much as Rs15,000, with new rates kicking in from July 1, said dealers on Wednesday.

Speaking to Business Recorder, Association of Pakistan Motorcycle Assemblers (APMA) Chairman Sabir Sheikh said that the newly-imposed super tax of 10% and depreciating rupee are reasons for the hike.

Product-wise, Honda CD 70 saw a hike of Rs5,000, and is now priced at Rs111,500. Similarly, the CD70 Dream variant would now be available at Rs119,500 after a surge of Rs6,000. The Pridor model will now be sold at Rs150,900, following an increase of Rs6,000.

The rates of CG125 and CG125S have been hiked by Rs6,000 and Rs7,000, taking their prices to Rs174,500 and Rs205,500, respectively.

The price of Honda CB125F has been increased to Rs263,900 after an increase of Rs10,000.

Atlas Honda jacks up motorcycle prices by as much as Rs9,000

The CB150F variants also witnessed price revisions of Rs15,000. The new rate of CB150F (red, black) has been increased to Rs323,900 while CB150F (Silver) will be sold at Rs327,900.

Atlas Honda has been raising bike prices every month since March 2022.

In its previous revision, Atlas Honda hiked rates of its motorcycles in the range of Rs3,600-9,000, with new prices kicking in from June 1.

At the time, reasons cited by motorcycle manufacturers included spike in raw material cost, surge in global freight rates and persistent rupee depreciation.

motorcycles Atlas Honda motorcycle prices rupee depreciation

Comments

1000 characters

Atlas Honda increases motorcycle prices by as much as Rs15,000

Govt makes a move towards Russian crude import, urges refineries to furnish analysis

Rupee gains for 2nd successive session, closes near 205 against dollar

Macroeconomic imbalances challenging Pakistan’s economic growth: MoF

KSE-100 extends losses as investors seek clarity on Finance Bill 2022

Senior Chinese diplomat arrives in Pakistan on two-day visit

Biden announces US military air, sea, land reinforcements in Europe

Pakistan to start vaccinating children aged 5 to 7

Iran, US talks in Doha ends without result, Tasnim says

Pakistan reports over 500 Covid cases in a day for first time in three months

Read more stories