Atlas Honda increases motorcycle prices by as much as Rs15,000

KARACHI: Atlas Honda has jacked up prices of its motorcycles by as much as Rs15,000, with new rates kicking in from July 1, said dealers on Wednesday.

Speaking to Business Recorder, Association of Pakistan Motorcycle Assemblers (APMA) Chairman Sabir Sheikh said that the newly-imposed super tax of 10% and depreciating rupee are reasons for the hike.

Product-wise, Honda CD 70 saw a hike of Rs5,000, and is now priced at Rs111,500. Similarly, the CD70 Dream variant would now be available at Rs119,500 after a surge of Rs6,000. The Pridor model will now be sold at Rs150,900, following an increase of Rs6,000.

The rates of CG125 and CG125S have been hiked by Rs6,000 and Rs7,000, taking their prices to Rs174,500 and Rs205,500, respectively.

The price of Honda CB125F has been increased to Rs263,900 after an increase of Rs10,000.

The CB150F variants also witnessed price revisions of Rs15,000. The new rate of CB150F (red, black) has been increased to Rs323,900 while CB150F (Silver) will be sold at Rs327,900.

Atlas Honda has been raising bike prices every month since March 2022.

In its previous revision, Atlas Honda hiked rates of its motorcycles in the range of Rs3,600-9,000, with new prices kicking in from June 1.

At the time, reasons cited by motorcycle manufacturers included spike in raw material cost, surge in global freight rates and persistent rupee depreciation.