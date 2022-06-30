ANL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
ASL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
AVN 78.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.24%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
FNEL 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
GGGL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
GGL 16.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
GTECH 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.26%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
KEL 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.62%)
KOSM 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.59%)
MLCF 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
PACE 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.67%)
PIBTL 6.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 18.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.44%)
PTC 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.45%)
SNGP 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.32%)
TELE 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
TPL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.99%)
TPLP 20.32 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.4%)
TREET 29.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.81%)
TRG 78.01 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.25%)
UNITY 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
WAVES 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
YOUW 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.08%)
BR100 4,094 Increased By 15.2 (0.37%)
BR30 15,157 Increased By 35.5 (0.23%)
KSE100 41,436 Increased By 138 (0.33%)
KSE30 15,769 Increased By 72.5 (0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Electricity tariff rise of Rs8 to be done in phases in July-September

  • Earlier, govt had considered a one-time hike in prices
BR Web Desk 30 Jun, 2022

The government of Pakistan, which is gearing up to increase the base tariff of electricity by nearly Rs8 per unit, has decided that this will be done in phases between July and September, reported Aaj News on Thursday.

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) had approved an average increase of Rs 7.91 per unit in base tariffs of power Distribution Companies (Discos) for FY 2022-23, taking it to Rs 24.82 per unit (47pc) from existing rate of Rs 16.91 per unit, which was prior action agreed with the IMF and World Bank.

The government was considering making the increase through a one-time hike. However, the leadership has decided this will be done in phases over the next three months.

Electricity prices have been rising for the past few months and the government has decided to increase the base tariff from Rs16.91 per unit to Rs24.82 per unit for consumers of power distribution companies.

The increase, which is a part of conditions laid down by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the revival of its $6 billion bailout programme, will be implemented in phases.

Rs7.91 hike in base tariffs of Discos approved

The hike will place a huge burden on the common man. Fuel adjustment charges and other costs would be in addition to the base tariff.

On June 3, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) approved an average increase of Rs7.91 per unit in base tariffs of power distribution companies (Discos) for fiscal year 2022-23, taking it to Rs24.82 per unit from existing rate of Rs16.91 per unit, a move that had been agreed with the IMF and World Bank.

The regulator recommended the massive increase in tariffs at a time when citizens are facing load-shedding of 10 to16 hours daily as the government has been unable to purchase expensive imported fuels like furnace oil, LNG and coal.

On Monday, Nepra approved an increase of Rs7.9 per unit in the tariff of ex-Wapda distribution companies for the month of May under the monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

May FCA: NEPRA approves hike of Rs7.9/unit

Pakistan World Bank nepra electricity tariff IMF Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Electricity tariff rise of Rs8 to be done in phases in July-September

Pakistan invites Chinese firms to invest in renewable energy sector

LHC nullifies Hamza Shehbaz’s election as Punjab chief minister

Amendment-laden finance bill easily sails through NA

Pakistan reports more than 600 new Covid cases

15 sectors: 10pc supertax imposed on income exceeding Rs300m

Amendment to Petroleum Products (Petroleum Levy) Ordinance approved

Hina Rabbani Khar calls for easing sanctions on Afghanistan

Pensions, retirement age: Govt to ascertain financial impact

Pakistan, India players may line up together under Afro-Asia Cup revival plan

Read more stories