Electricity tariff rise of Rs8 to be done in phases in July-September

The government of Pakistan, which is gearing up to increase the base tariff of electricity by nearly Rs8 per unit, has decided that this will be done in phases between July and September, reported Aaj News on Thursday.

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) had approved an average increase of Rs 7.91 per unit in base tariffs of power Distribution Companies (Discos) for FY 2022-23, taking it to Rs 24.82 per unit (47pc) from existing rate of Rs 16.91 per unit, which was prior action agreed with the IMF and World Bank.

The government was considering making the increase through a one-time hike. However, the leadership has decided this will be done in phases over the next three months.

Electricity prices have been rising for the past few months and the government has decided to increase the base tariff from Rs16.91 per unit to Rs24.82 per unit for consumers of power distribution companies.

The increase, which is a part of conditions laid down by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the revival of its $6 billion bailout programme, will be implemented in phases.

Rs7.91 hike in base tariffs of Discos approved

The hike will place a huge burden on the common man. Fuel adjustment charges and other costs would be in addition to the base tariff.

The regulator recommended the massive increase in tariffs at a time when citizens are facing load-shedding of 10 to16 hours daily as the government has been unable to purchase expensive imported fuels like furnace oil, LNG and coal.

On Monday, Nepra approved an increase of Rs7.9 per unit in the tariff of ex-Wapda distribution companies for the month of May under the monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

