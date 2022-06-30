ANL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
ASC 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
ASL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
AVN 78.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.78%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.81%)
CNERGY 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FFL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FNEL 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
GGL 16.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.5%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.5%)
PTC 7.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 34.41 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.56%)
TELE 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
TPL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
TPLP 20.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.39%)
TREET 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.77%)
TRG 77.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
UNITY 20.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
YOUW 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
BR100 4,079 Decreased By -33 (-0.8%)
BR30 15,121 Decreased By -46.5 (-0.31%)
KSE100 41,298 Decreased By -467.9 (-1.12%)
KSE30 15,697 Decreased By -237.2 (-1.49%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

‘Charter of Economy’: PM vows to turn country into an economically self-reliant state

Recorder Report 30 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reiterated his resolve to make Pakistan economically self-reliant through the “Charter of Economy”. In a statement over Twitter, he said; “We celebrate 75 years of creation of our beloved country on this 14th August, we thank Allah Almighty for this blessing and pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam, Allama Iqbal and all those heroes who struggled politically, democratically and legally to get us a separate identity in the world.”

The prime minister said we will achieve our goals under the “Charter of Economy” through a national dialogue so that we can be self-reliant and our youth get educated and bring individual and collective change in the society.

He urged the youth to start a movement for developing Pakistan with the spirit of Pakistan Movement to make our country modernized and economically independent. He appreciated the launching of “Azm-e-Aali Shan, ShaadRahe Pakistan” logo to mark Pakistan’s Diamond Jubilee this year.

Financial stability cannot be achieved without political stability: PM Shehbaz

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz also directed the Interior Ministry to work on a more liberal visa policy for Afghans. In a series of tweets, the prime minister said that the federal cabinet has approved changes in visa regime for Afghan nationals. “Now our embassies will process their visa applications on the basis of their current nationality. Secondly, Afghan drivers and transporters will get multiple visa for a period of up to one year within 48 hours,” he said.

The prime minister said this facilitation in the visa regime is aimed at bringing both countries closer, helping Afghan people and attracting business and investment from wider Central Asian region. “I have directed Interior Ministry to work on a more liberal visa policy,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan Economy Shehbaz Sharif Prime Minister national dialogue Charter of economy

Comments

1000 characters

‘Charter of Economy’: PM vows to turn country into an economically self-reliant state

15 sectors: 10pc supertax imposed on income exceeding Rs300m

Amendment to Petroleum Products (Petroleum Levy) Ordinance approved

Potential risks identified: Economic growth facing challenging situation: MoF

Pensions, retirement age: Govt to ascertain financial impact

Use of local fuel to be maximized for power generation

Gur, sugar export as per SAB decision: Qamar

Stay order, encashment of bank guarantee: PPIB BoD to vigorously pursue the case filed by SEL in court

Auction for MTBs: Rs1.74trn mopped up to finance fiscal deficit

India’s top cement maker paying for Russian coal in yuan

Read more stories