‘Charter of Economy’: PM vows to turn country into an economically self-reliant state

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reiterated his resolve to make Pakistan economically self-reliant through the “Charter of Economy”. In a statement over Twitter, he said; “We celebrate 75 years of creation of our beloved country on this 14th August, we thank Allah Almighty for this blessing and pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam, Allama Iqbal and all those heroes who struggled politically, democratically and legally to get us a separate identity in the world.”

The prime minister said we will achieve our goals under the “Charter of Economy” through a national dialogue so that we can be self-reliant and our youth get educated and bring individual and collective change in the society.

He urged the youth to start a movement for developing Pakistan with the spirit of Pakistan Movement to make our country modernized and economically independent. He appreciated the launching of “Azm-e-Aali Shan, ShaadRahe Pakistan” logo to mark Pakistan’s Diamond Jubilee this year.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz also directed the Interior Ministry to work on a more liberal visa policy for Afghans. In a series of tweets, the prime minister said that the federal cabinet has approved changes in visa regime for Afghan nationals. “Now our embassies will process their visa applications on the basis of their current nationality. Secondly, Afghan drivers and transporters will get multiple visa for a period of up to one year within 48 hours,” he said.

The prime minister said this facilitation in the visa regime is aimed at bringing both countries closer, helping Afghan people and attracting business and investment from wider Central Asian region. “I have directed Interior Ministry to work on a more liberal visa policy,” he added.

