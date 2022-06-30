ANL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
‘CAA slashes former employees’ pensions’

INP 30 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has applied a cut on the pension of its retired employees, sources said on Wednesday. According to sources, the retired additional directors of executive group 7 have faced a cut in their pensions and the decision was taken by the board of directors of the CAA.

“Director-General CAA Khaqan Murtaza suggested a cut in the pension,” they said. A spokesman for the aviation authority has, however, denied reports of a cut in pension despite sharing documentary proof with him.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government has approved a 15 percent increase in the salaries of government employees and a 5 percent hike in pensions for the next fiscal year 2022-23. “The govt also approved merging of adhoc allowances into the basic pay,” she further announced.

Last year, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) asked its employees to submit donations for the financial assistance of a rehabilitation centre for children with neuromuscular disorders.

A notification was issued in this regard that sought employees for their voluntary participation to help Al-Shifa Trust-run Special School and Rehabilitation Centre for children inflicted with neuromuscular disorders like cerebral palsy and Down syndrome in particular.

