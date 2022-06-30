ANL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
ASC 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
ASL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
AVN 78.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.78%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.81%)
CNERGY 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FFL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FNEL 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
GGL 16.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.5%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.5%)
PTC 7.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 34.41 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.56%)
TELE 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
TPL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
TPLP 20.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.39%)
TREET 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.77%)
TRG 77.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
UNITY 20.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
YOUW 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
BR100 4,079 Decreased By -33 (-0.8%)
BR30 15,121 Decreased By -46.5 (-0.31%)
KSE100 41,298 Decreased By -467.9 (-1.12%)
KSE30 15,697 Decreased By -237.2 (-1.49%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

By-elections in Punjab: Maryam to run PML-N’s election drive

Recorder Report 30 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz is all set to lead the party’s election drive in connection with the July 17 by-elections in Punjab’s 20 constituencies.

Sources in the PML-N said Maryam is scheduled to start visit of the constituencies from Saturday (July 2). She is expected to run the bye-election drive of the PML-N candidates in Lahore on July 3 & 4.

It may be noted that the 20 seats of the Punjab Assembly fell vacant after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) de-seated the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s members for voting Hamza Shahbaz in the election for Punjab Chief Minister.

As per statistics, the PML-N has 166 seats in the Punjab Assembly and having the support of seven members of the PPP, three independent members and one member of the Rah-e-Haq Party. Thus, the strength of the ruling coalition in the Punjab Assembly is 177. The current ruling coalition in the Punjab Assembly has a majority of only four votes at present with 172 members.

In this context, bye-elections being held on July 17 for 20 PA seats are of paramount importance. If PTI wins 13 of these seats, it can easily form a government in Punjab once again.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Maryam Nawaz Punjab assembly ECP PMLN

Comments

1000 characters

By-elections in Punjab: Maryam to run PML-N’s election drive

15 sectors: 10pc supertax imposed on income exceeding Rs300m

Amendment to Petroleum Products (Petroleum Levy) Ordinance approved

Potential risks identified: Economic growth facing challenging situation: MoF

Pensions, retirement age: Govt to ascertain financial impact

‘Charter of Economy’: PM vows to turn country into an economically self-reliant state

Use of local fuel to be maximized for power generation

Gur, sugar export as per SAB decision: Qamar

Stay order, encashment of bank guarantee: PPIB BoD to vigorously pursue the case filed by SEL in court

Auction for MTBs: Rs1.74trn mopped up to finance fiscal deficit

India’s top cement maker paying for Russian coal in yuan

Read more stories