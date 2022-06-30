ANL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
Sastaticket.pk celebrates Airblue’s 18 years in the sky

Press Release 30 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Sastaticket.pk gives its heartfelt wishes to Airblue on completing 18 delightful years in the skies in June. Airblue was established in 2003 with its headquarters in Islamabad. The airline embarked on its first flight on the 18th of June, 2004. Sastaticket.pk wishes Airblue many more years of success.

On its anniversary, Airblue flew to international routes making its anniversary a memorable one. PA275 flew from King Khalid International Airport and landed at Islamabad International Airport and back to Riyadh. It also operated between Sharjah and Islamabad. PA412 was bound for Sharjah departing from Allama Iqbal International Airport. Another return flight was set to fly between Karachi and Jeddah.

Sastaticket.pk and Airblue together have been serving people persistently from all over Pakistan throughout 18 years. Both have always partnered up to provide the best services and seamless experience to their customers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

AIRBLUE Sastaticket.pk Airblue’s 18 years in the sky

