Cellular mobile companies: Call, data package rates hiked

ISLAMABAD: Cellular mobile companies have once again increased the rates of call and data packages while citing a rise in inflation as the major reason.

Pakistan Telecom Mobile Limited (Ufone), Jazz, and Telenor have all increased rates of different offers and data packages.

Jazz informed its customers while stating that due to rising inflationary pressure, the cost of running business has increased significantly across the country. As a result of these unfortunate external factors, prices of certain offers and packages revised.

Pakistan Telecom Mobile Limited (Ufone) has increased the rates of call and data packages while citing rise in inflation as the major reason, but with just one-day notice.

The company sent messages to customers, while saying, “Dear customer, to maintain quality of services during ongoing rise in inflation, there will be changes in some of our offers”.

As per the revised rates the prices of Upower product which is currently Rs100 has been revised upward to Rs120 and the additional resources available to consumers would include addition of 1,000 SMS in All In One (Option 1) Variant while the effective date is June 28, 2022.

The super card plus which is currently available at Rs649 has been revised upward to Rs699 with no additional resources and would be effective from June 29, 2022.

The current price of super card gold is Rs999 which is revised upward to Rs1099 where addition of 100 Off-Net minutes and 2GB Main volume and 2 GB Social Volume (1 GB FB and 1 GB WA) would be available to customers with an effective date of June 29, 2022.

According to Telenor Pakistan, the prices of Telenor bundles revised upward. The price of EasyCard 500 is revised to Rs550 effective from June 22, 2022. The price of EasyCard 650 is revised to Rs700 which would be effective from June 29, 2022. The monthly social pack plus is revised to Rs100 which would be effective from June 29.

According to Jazz, tariff of weekly YouTube and social has been revised from Rs115 to Rs120 with 5GB (Facebook/ WhatsApp/ IMO/ YouTube) effective from June 23. Tariff of weekly WhatsApp offer has been revised from Rs21 to Rs23 with 25 MBs WhatsApp and 1,500 SMS effective from June 23.

