Pakistan to play Bangladesh in T20I tri-series opener on Oct 7

LAHORE: Pakistan, as part of their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022 preparations, will participate in a T20I tri-series in Christchurch, New Zealand, from October 7 to 14 with Bangladesh as the third side.

Number-three ranked Pakistan will take on number-eight ranked Bangladesh on October 7 and number-six ranked New Zealand on the following day. In the second round of matches, Pakistan will play New Zealand and Bangladesh on October 11 and 13, respectively, with the final scheduled for October 14.

In the T20 World Cup, Pakistan will open their campaign against India in Melbourne on October 23. They will then play the two qualifiers on October 27 and 30 in Perth; before taking on South Africa on 3 November in Sydney and Bangladesh on November 6 in Adelaide.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said “I am pleased that we will be featuring in the tri-series in New Zealand as it will help us to arrive early and not only acclimatize for the T20 World Cup in Australia but also give final touches to our preparations. I missed the last series in New Zealand due to a thumb injury and look forward to playing cricket in Christchurch against two good oppositions.”

Pakistan will depart for Christchurch on 4th October after completing their seven-match T20I series against England on 2nd October.

Prior to the England series, Pakistan will take part in the ACC T20 Asia Cup, which is schedule in Colombo, Sri Lanka, from August 27 to September 11.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022