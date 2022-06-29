Bullying opponents ‘hallmark’ of N-League, says Dr Yasmin

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the government’s intimidating tactics of implicating the PTI leaders in false and baseless cases will not dampen their spirits.

“The imported rulers should be ashamed of practising ‘revenge politics of’ as bullying their opponents was the hallmark of the N-League. The PTI will face the conspiracies of the ruling clique on every front,” she said while talking to media outside the anti-terrorism court and session court.

PTI Central Punjab General Secretary Hammad Azhar told the media that while investigating him on a case, the investigator told him that they do not have the authority to state merit; “Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has the authority. The superior courts should take notice of this otherwise no political party will be able to exercise their democratic right to hold a peaceful protest,” he added.

He told the media that the ‘minority Chief Minister’ does not have a majority in the Punjab Assembly. The PTI was the only opposition party in the country and added that the people are not happy with this government. “The Punjab government is a fake government and Hamza Shehbaz is working illegally,” he added.

PTI Central Punjab Information Secretary Musarrat Jamshed Cheema said that to divert the attention of the people from the by-elections, the imported government was using vindictive tactics against the opposition.

“Their negative tactics will not work, as we will continue to highlight the problems and difficulties faced by the people. The fake rulers want to demoralise us through fake cases and coercion, but they will fail,” she added.

She observed that the Chief Minister has lost his mandate after the Lahore High Court decision on reserved seats, adding that the Election Commission of Pakistan took an unconstitutional step to give a majority to the Chief Minister. “We will keep a close eye on the Election Commission,” he added. PTI senior leaders Mian Mahoodur Rasheed and Andleeb Abbas also spoke on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the PTI Central Punjab President chaired a meeting in connection with the by-elections. Dr Rashid told the meeting that the PTI’s victory in the by-elections was certain as the people are behind PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

She advised the candidates to focus on the election campaign and should ensure a door-to-door campaign. “The party workers should deliver the chairman’s message to every house in their areas,” she added.

