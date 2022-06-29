PU Syndicate proposes Rs13.8bn budget for 2022-23

LAHORE: Punjab University Syndicate’s 1746th meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar on Tuesday recommended Rs 13.8 billion budget for the approval of Senate for the year 2022-2023.

Despite facing serious financial pressure amid COVID 19, and being lowest in fee, PU Syndicate decided to continue providing scholarships to the students so that burden on the pockets of students and their parents could be reduced.

The Syndicate paid tribute to former Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad and Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar as PVC for uplifting the international QS ranking of the university in an unprecedented manner. The meeting also expressed well wishes for Prof Niaz.

The meeting approved anticipatory order of appointments in the light of recommendations of the Selection Board. On the directions of Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar for increase in PU’s international ranking further and socio-economic impact research, the PU Syndicate allocated Rs 226 million as it was the policy of the administration to promote research culture.

PU would also continue overseas scholarship scheme for teachers. The university has allocated Rs 78 million for participation in national and international conferences.

The university deficit of Rs 941 million would be managed by introducing new market based programs, reducing expenditures and adopting austerity measures. On this occasion, the Syndicate members appreciated the efforts of the university. The university expects a total grant of Rs 2.9 billion from Higher Education Commission, 22 percent of the total budget while PU would generate the rest of 78 percent from own sources.

According to other salient features of the budget, special students will also be provided with free education along with boarding facilities while students taking admission on sports basis will be provided with free education. The university will continue to waive off tuition fee of Hafiz-e-Quran.

Punjab University will provide Rs 233 million scholarships to the students. Moreover, HEC scholarships worth 136 million rupees and PEEF scholarships will also be provided to students.

In the budget, Punjab University would continue to provide subsidy of millions of rupees to the students in hostel, transport and internet heads and in addition to the above, subsidy on electricity bills in teaching departments is also being provided. PU has allocated Rs 608 million for development projects.

Meanwhile, PU syndicate members Dr. Asghar Iqbal and Dr. Muhammad Islam expressed grave concern over the university’s growing deficit by every passing year due to the lack of a proper strategy.

Orders for the appointments under 15/3 were also came under scrutiny in the meeting. Non-controversial appointments were approved, but in the light of members’ objections, a committee comprising Syndicate member Dr. Asghar Iqbal, Registrar and Senior Law Officer was formed to reconsider the contentious issues.

The members also raised objections on the distribution of the newly created posts in the different departments, on which a committee comprising members of the syndicate Dr. Rafiullah Khan, Dr. Asghar Iqbal, Dr. Tahira Sikandar and Treasurer was constituted, which will review the distribution of seats in different departments.

Members also expressed serious concerns over the restructuring of the university, which has resulted in a severe financial crisis.

The members expressed concern over the steps taken by the Pro-Vice Chancellor under 15/3, on which the Pro-Vice Chancellor promised to be cautious in future.

The members also raised objections to the panel sent by the former vice-chancellor for the appointment of a Dean as a member of the syndicate, who did not follow any rules and regulations but merely personal likes and dislikes.

Members called for the appointment of the Professor Emeritus on the basis of academic and research excellence rather than administrative services.

At the request of the elected members, annual and performance based increments of Tenure Track Syestem teachers were also approved.

