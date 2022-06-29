ANL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.98%)
Punjab CM vows to provide quality healthcare facilities to masses

Recorder Report 29 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has approved a plan to improve 85 THQ hospitals and OPDs of all the hospitals in the province.

While chairing a meeting to provide quality healthcare facilities to the people, the CM directed to complete ongoing healthcare schemes without delay as the best facilities are right of the common man which must be provided to them. The standard of healthcare facilities in OPDs of all the hospitals would be improved in 6 to 8 months; he said and announced to supervise it personally.

He also took notice of the shortage of doctors and paramedics and accorded approval to a programme to improve 85 THQ hospitals in the province.

The CM directed the health department to devise a roadmap to overcome the shortage of doctors and paramedics. The OPDs should be improved in the minimum possible time to provide every possible facility to the patients; he commented and regretted that the cleanliness arrangements were unsatisfactory during his visits to hospitals. Therefore, a comprehensive plan should be implemented for the cleanliness of the hospitals, he said.

The health secretary briefed about departmental performance and improvement of healthcare facilities.

