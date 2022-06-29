Careem launches carpooling service

KARACHI: Given the massive hike in global fuel prices, the everyday office-goer is the most affected by the current economic conditions. Careem, the Super App of the greater Middle East and Pakistan, has added a carpooling feature in its corporate portfolio ‘Careem for Business (C4B)’, dedicatedly catering to its corporate clientele.

The carpooling service includes a pool of cars, with 1 pool comprising of three (3) people in one (1) car, in which colleagues in one organization living in proximity will get an optimized route in their daily commute from their homes to and from offices daily. This will enable the working segment of society to minimize travel and fuel costs all while reaping the benefits like door-to-door pickup/drop-off, automated processing, and dedicated focal person and enjoy a safe, secure and hassle-free ride from the corporate fleet.

This service is currently being utilized by multiple reputed organizations, including Nestle, Sapphire, Packages Limited, BASF, Sadatech, Acascus, Repair Desk, etc.

Similarly, Careem has also introduced a full and half day model, which gives you access to a dedicated Captain and vehicle for 12 hours and 6 hours, respectively.

