Hong Kong, Shanghai stocks rally on China quarantine move

AFP Updated 28 Jun, 2022

HONG KONG: Shares rose in Hong Kong and Shanghai on Tuesday after Chinese officials slashed the quarantine period for incoming travellers, lifting hopes for the world’s number two economy.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 0.85 percent, or 189.45 points, to 22,418.97.

Hong Kong shares close sharply higher

The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.89 percent, or 30.03 points, to 3,409.21, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 1.21 percent, or 26.93 points, to 2,243.92.

Hong Kong stocks

