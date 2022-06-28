Monsoon season: DC Korangi assures KATI of support

KARACHI: Deputy Commissioner Korangi Muhammad Ali Zaidi said that all the Assistant Commissioners and the concerned departments of Korangi Municipality have been directed to remain alert and to provide facilities to the people during the rainy season and make arrangements for timely drainage of rainwater.

Speaking at a meeting of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), he said that the problems of the business community would be addressed on a priority basis, adding that the business and industrial community had always played a pivotal role in the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

He welcomed the suggestions made by the members of KATI for the construction and development of the city and said that the strategy would be formulated for the phased solution of the problems identified by the industrialists. He said that Korangi would continue to work for the development of the industrial area, and the improvement of sewerage and infrastructure.

KATI President Salman Aslam highlighted industrial issues as well as its role in addressing public issues. Industrialization is an important need of this country. Without industrial development, neither the economy can be strong nor can the country develop.

This was stated on a luncheon meeting in honor of newly appointed Deputy Commissioner Korangi on assuming office. He gave detailed introduction of the Korangi Industrial Area and information on the issues.

President KATI said that we will continue all possible cooperation with DC Korangi Muhammad Ali Zaidi for the betterment of the Korangi Industrial Zone. With the best coordination between DC Korangi and KATI, we will make Korangi Industrial Area the best industrial zone.

Chairman and CEO KITE limited DMC and KATI’s Standing Committee on Local Government Affairs Zubair Chhaya briefed DC Korangi about the role of the Industrial Zone and said that efforts would be made to make Korangi Industrial Area an ideal industrial area of the city.

He said that the former Deputy Commissioners posted in Korangi have been getting full support for the improvement of Korangi Industrial Area and making it an ideal district of the city and hoped that the present Deputy Commissioners would continue to take further steps for the betterment of Korangi Industrial Area.

Giving a detailed briefing to DC Korangi on the issues facing him, Masood Naqi said that in the case of illegal encroachments and Chapra Hotel in the Mehran Town area, safe havens are available to criminal elements, which need immediate and strict monitoring.

Senior Vice President Maheen Salman, Vice President Syed Farrukh Qandhari, former Presidents Masood Naqi, Johar Qandhari, Ehteshamuddin, and others were also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022