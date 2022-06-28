ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
ASC 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
ASL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
AVN 80.66 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (6.06%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
CNERGY 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.42%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.02%)
GGGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
GGL 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.3%)
GTECH 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.28%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (8.71%)
KOSM 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
MLCF 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.5%)
PACE 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.59%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.93%)
PTC 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.41%)
TELE 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.52%)
TPL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.47%)
TPLP 20.71 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.68%)
TREET 30.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (5.23%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.37%)
UNITY 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.33%)
WAVES 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.98%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
BR100 4,160 Increased By 76.4 (1.87%)
BR30 15,387 Increased By 402.4 (2.69%)
KSE100 41,879 Increased By 826.8 (2.01%)
KSE30 16,009 Increased By 346.4 (2.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Monsoon season: DC Korangi assures KATI of support

Recorder Report 28 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Deputy Commissioner Korangi Muhammad Ali Zaidi said that all the Assistant Commissioners and the concerned departments of Korangi Municipality have been directed to remain alert and to provide facilities to the people during the rainy season and make arrangements for timely drainage of rainwater.

Speaking at a meeting of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), he said that the problems of the business community would be addressed on a priority basis, adding that the business and industrial community had always played a pivotal role in the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

He welcomed the suggestions made by the members of KATI for the construction and development of the city and said that the strategy would be formulated for the phased solution of the problems identified by the industrialists. He said that Korangi would continue to work for the development of the industrial area, and the improvement of sewerage and infrastructure.

KATI President Salman Aslam highlighted industrial issues as well as its role in addressing public issues. Industrialization is an important need of this country. Without industrial development, neither the economy can be strong nor can the country develop.

This was stated on a luncheon meeting in honor of newly appointed Deputy Commissioner Korangi on assuming office. He gave detailed introduction of the Korangi Industrial Area and information on the issues.

President KATI said that we will continue all possible cooperation with DC Korangi Muhammad Ali Zaidi for the betterment of the Korangi Industrial Zone. With the best coordination between DC Korangi and KATI, we will make Korangi Industrial Area the best industrial zone.

Chairman and CEO KITE limited DMC and KATI’s Standing Committee on Local Government Affairs Zubair Chhaya briefed DC Korangi about the role of the Industrial Zone and said that efforts would be made to make Korangi Industrial Area an ideal industrial area of the city.

He said that the former Deputy Commissioners posted in Korangi have been getting full support for the improvement of Korangi Industrial Area and making it an ideal district of the city and hoped that the present Deputy Commissioners would continue to take further steps for the betterment of Korangi Industrial Area.

Giving a detailed briefing to DC Korangi on the issues facing him, Masood Naqi said that in the case of illegal encroachments and Chapra Hotel in the Mehran Town area, safe havens are available to criminal elements, which need immediate and strict monitoring.

Senior Vice President Maheen Salman, Vice President Syed Farrukh Qandhari, former Presidents Masood Naqi, Johar Qandhari, Ehteshamuddin, and others were also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

KATI Monsoon season Salman Aslam Muhammad Ali Zaidi

Comments

1000 characters

Monsoon season: DC Korangi assures KATI of support

PM forewarns of ‘very tough’ IMF conditionalities

Encashment of guarantee: SEL approaches PM against PPIB decision

Economic advisory body comprises PM, the Pashas, others

High-quality coal from Afghanistan: PM approves import in rupees

May FCA: Discos get Rs7.90/unit tariff hike

DSSI framework: $107m debt relief pact inked with France

No cut motions due to absence of opposition: NA approves 83 demands for grants

Russia, rejecting default, tells investors to go to western financial agents

Abolition of Octroi, Zila tax: Sindh govt to get Rs3.5bn to offset against losses

Govt fuel oil imports hit 4-yr high as it struggles to buy LNG

Read more stories