Punjab by-election: Institutions trying to corner PTI: Dr Yasmin

Recorder Report 28 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid has welcomed the Lahore High Court’s decision in which the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was directed to notify the members of the Punjab Assembly’s reserved seats after accepting a plea filed by the PTI.

While addressing a press conference on Monday, she said this is a great victory for the PTI; “we welcome this decision and are grateful to the high court. With this decision, the illegitimate government of Hamza Shahbaz has come to an end,” she added.

According to her, institutions through illegal means were trying to corner the PTI; attempts were being made to defeat the PTI in 20 seats in Punjab. However, with the support of the people, the PTI will win the by-elections and subsequently form a government in Punjab. “Our suspicions regarding the Election Commission were correct; it has completely failed in Sindh as the Zardari mafia has rigged the local government elections to bag all the seats,” she added.

She said that when you talk to the Election Commission about the election, they say they are not ready yet while the by-elections were taking place on the old lists. She added that the PML-N wants to rig the elections and they know that it will be rigged.

Meanwhile, after appearing before a court, she told the media that the by-election was round the corner and the entire PTI team was kept busy (in the courts), thus not giving them the space for election preparation. She also said that the ‘neutral’ should remain neutral now, but they have come to know that the ‘neutral’ are not neutrals.

“I want to tell Brigadier Rashid that we are Pakistanis and have not come from the occupied Kashmir. He should be lenient on Lahore, as we were also residents of this city,” she said. She accused the PML-N of using the administration to intimidate the opponents.

