ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
ASC 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
ASL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
AVN 80.66 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (6.06%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
CNERGY 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.42%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.02%)
GGGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
GGL 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.3%)
GTECH 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.28%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (8.71%)
KOSM 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
MLCF 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.5%)
PACE 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.59%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.93%)
PTC 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.41%)
TELE 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.52%)
TPL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.47%)
TPLP 20.71 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.68%)
TREET 30.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (5.23%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.37%)
UNITY 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.33%)
WAVES 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.98%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
BR100 4,160 Increased By 76.4 (1.87%)
BR30 15,387 Increased By 402.4 (2.69%)
KSE100 41,879 Increased By 826.8 (2.01%)
KSE30 16,009 Increased By 346.4 (2.21%)
Copper steadies, but recession fears dominate mood

Reuters 27 Jun, 2022

LONDON: Copper prices steadied on Monday as sentiment improved after top consumer China eased COVID restrictions, but fears of a global recession, rising prices and higher interest rates dominated the mood in industrial metals markets.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was little changed at $8,377 a tonne as of 1053 GMT. Prices of the metal, used as a gauge of economic health by investors, touched $8,122.50 a tonne on Friday, the lowest since February 2021.

“Copper is supported by optimism around the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in China,” said Giles Coghlan, analyst at broker HYCM. “But it’s hard to see whether it will last as it all depends on whether a global recession can be avoided.”

Copper drops to 16-month low as economic slowdown fears mount

Covid: Beijing said it would allow schools to resume in-person classes and Shanghai’s top party boss declared victory over COVID-19 after the city reported zero new local cases for the first time in two months.

Growth: Soaring inflation, interest rate hikes, expectations of further rate increases and the damage to growth and demand have seen prices of equities and commodities plummet in recent weeks.

Zinc: A small rise in stocks in LME registered warehouses, up 3,175 tonne since last Monday to 81,725 tonne, is weighing on prices of the metal used to galvanise steel.

Three-month zinc was down 0.9% at $3,318 a tonne.

Easing concern about supplies on the LME market saw the premium for cash over the three-month zinc contract fall back to $135 a tonne on Friday from above $200 a tonne the day before.

But zinc availability on the LME market will remain a problem as cancelled warrants — metal earmarked for delivery — at 78% of the total indicate more metal is due to leave LME warehouses over the coming weeks.

Dollar: Industrial metals overall were supported by a weaker greenback, which makes dollar-priced commodities cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Other Metals: Aluminium was up 0.2% at $2,461 a tonne, lead gained 3% to $1,973, tin rose 7.3% to $26,395 and nickel climbed 4.4% to $23,390.

London Metal Exchange LME copper copper market copper price Copper export

