ANL 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.06%)
ASC 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.44%)
ASL 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.17%)
AVN 77.97 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
BOP 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.79%)
CNERGY 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.6%)
FFL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.32%)
FNEL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.64%)
GGGL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.01%)
GGL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.25%)
GTECH 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUMNL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
KEL 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (7.14%)
KOSM 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.52%)
MLCF 27.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.94%)
PACE 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
PIBTL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.54%)
PRL 19.44 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.1%)
PTC 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.07%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.31%)
SNGP 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.62%)
TELE 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.05%)
TPL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
TPLP 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
TREET 30.03 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.59%)
TRG 78.16 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.05%)
UNITY 21.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
WAVES 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
YOUW 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.35%)
BR100 4,278 Increased By 48.2 (1.14%)
BR30 15,633 Increased By 247 (1.61%)
KSE100 42,766 Increased By 307.7 (0.72%)
KSE30 16,380 Increased By 121.4 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper drops to 16-month low as economic slowdown fears mount

Reuters 23 Jun, 2022

London copper prices dropped to a 16-month low on Thursday, as worried mounted that a rise in COVID-19 cases in key consumer China and aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes would tip the global economy into recession and slow metals demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 1.7% at $8,628.50 a tonne, as of 0330 GMT, after dropping to its lowest since Feb. 19, 2021 at $8,564.50 earlier in the session.

The most-traded July copper contract in Shanghai slipped 2.9% to 66,030 yuan ($9,848.02) a tonne by the midday break, hitting its lowest since late-August.

“The commodities market is trounced by the demand destruction that recession fears are pricing in. This is seen from ferrous to energy and in base metals,” a Singapore-based metals trader said.

“In the near term, we need to wait for stimulus announcements and data from China for the next catalyst to move up from here. Else, (I) think we’ve found a floor here.”

Asian shares wobbled while oil prices fell as mounting worries about the risks of a global recession kept broad investor sentiment fragile.

LME copper could fall into $8,530-$8,669 range this week

The U.S. Federal Reserve is not trying to engineer a recession to stop inflation but is fully committed to bringing prices under control even if doing so risks an economic downturn, its chief Jerome Powell said on Wednesday.

Covid-19: Mainland China reported 135 new coronavirus cases for June 22, compared with 126 new cases a day earlier, the National Health Commission said.

Data: Japan’s factory activity growth slowed in June as China’s strict COVID-19 curbs took a toll on manufacturing demand.

Chile: Workers at Chilean state-owned mining giant Codelco, the world’s largest copper producer, launched a major strike on Wednesday to protest the closure of a smelter over environmental issues, though the government downplayed the impact on operations.

Insg: The global nickel market deficit narrowed to 200 tonnes in April, compared with a shortfall a month earlier of 8,900 tonnes, data from the International Nickel Study Group showed.

Other Metals: LME aluminium rose 1% to $2,504 a tonne, zinc slipped 0.5% to $3,518.50, lead eased 0.2% to $2,016, and tin dropped 2.8% to $28,250, its lowest since April 2021.

Shanghai aluminium lost 2.1%, zinc fell 2%, nickel dropped 6.9%, lead was down 0.5% and tin fell 3.9%.

copper import global economy LME copper copper market copper price Copper export

Comments

1000 characters

Copper drops to 16-month low as economic slowdown fears mount

Steel sector: Amended finance bill may restore turnover tax adjustment

$2.3bn loan agreement signed with Chinese consortium: Miftah says inflows expected ‘within days’

PD on track over energy sector structural reforms with IMF

FBR achieves budgeted target of Rs5.829trn

FTA signing with GCC agreed

Banking sector: SBP announces steps aimed at conserving energy, fuel

‘KSA is assisting in getting another deferred oil facility through IDB’

Progress made over FY23 budget: IMF

Anomaly Committees: Miftah visits FBR HQs where he reviews recommendations

1Q of FY 2021-22: KE allowed to recover QTA to the tune of Re0.57/unit from consumers

Read more stories