ANL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
ASC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.41%)
ASL 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
AVN 79.15 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.08%)
BOP 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.49%)
FFL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
FNEL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.18%)
GGGL 11.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.21%)
GTECH 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.46%)
HUMNL 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
KEL 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.88%)
KOSM 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
MLCF 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.42%)
PACE 3.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.1%)
PTC 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.42%)
SNGP 33.93 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.05%)
TELE 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.07%)
TPL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.04%)
TPLP 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.88%)
TREET 29.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.36%)
TRG 77.80 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.71%)
UNITY 20.47 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.94%)
WAVES 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
YOUW 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.16%)
BR100 4,124 Increased By 40.6 (0.99%)
BR30 15,233 Increased By 248.2 (1.66%)
KSE100 41,571 Increased By 519.1 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,898 Increased By 235.1 (1.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Turkish lira surges 6% against dollar after lending curbs

Reuters Updated 27 Jun, 2022

ISTANBUL: The Turkish lira rallied as much as 6% against the dollar on Monday after Turkey moved to restrict lira lending to many companies with more than $1 million in foreign currency cash in the latest step to reverse a slide in the currency.

The lira stood at 16.099, as of 0531 GMT, having strengthened as far as 16.03 from a close of 16.99 on Friday.

After most local markets had closed for the week on Friday, the BDDK banking watchdog said if companies had more than 15 million lira ($908,000) of forex cash assets, and they exceed 10% of total assets or annual revenues, they will not be allowed to receive new lira loans.

Analysts had forecast that the step would boost the lira as it could force many large- and medium-sized companies to convert forex assets to lira in order to maintain access to credit.

The new rule was the latest in a raft of government and central bank measures since a historic currency crash in December sent inflation soaring.

Turkish lira weakens further after Erdogan vows more rate cuts

The BDDK said the move would strengthen financial stability.

The lira tumbled 44% against the dollar last year in the wake of a series of interest rate cuts despite surging inflation, which stood at 73.5% in May.

This year, it is still 18% weaker after Monday’s early moves.

Concerns over policy, depleted official reserves, a rising current account deficit and some investor and saver fears of capital controls remain sources of pressure on the lira.

Turkish lira

Comments

1000 characters

Turkish lira surges 6% against dollar after lending curbs

Supertax: Miftah asks ‘why so much consternation?’

Russia slides towards default as payment deadline expires

CPEC road projects: NHA to settle disputes with Chinese firms

PM forms body for mining sector turnaround

Purchases at USC: PM abolishes OTPS

IMF likely to indicate approval of agreement today

PTI criticises govt for taking ‘regressive’ economic steps

Gen Bajwa awarded ‘King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellent Class’

G7 aims to raise $600bn to ‘counter’ China’s Belt and Road

Biden urges G7 to stay together as leaders target Russian gold

Read more stories