‘Protection of natural environment essential for survival of humanity’

QUETTA: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri Sunday said that Balochistan natural environment protection was essential for the survival of humanity. These views were expressed on Sunday by Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri in a meeting with a delegation of youth from Balochistan.

She said ”The goal of protecting natural environment is to draw attention to the damage done to the environment in the world and to make efforts to prevent them.” She said “Unfortunately Pakistan is currently among the top 10 countries affected by the effects of climate change.”

The Senator also said “Protection of forests and environment is a national responsibility of all of us. But it is unfortunate to say that we are living completely unaware of the environment around us.” “Despite repeated warnings from international environmental protection agencies, no attention is being paid to the fact that Air pollution is depleting the ozone layer, which is causing temperatures to rise. We can all protect our ozone by improving our environment. Smoke from factories and vehicle fumes in cities are the biggest causes of air pollution,” she underlined.

Talking to the delegation, Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that our glaciers have started melting rapidly due to rising temperatures. When glaciers melt, the water level in the rivers rises and as a result floods the surrounding populations, causing heavy loss of life and property. These glaciers also increase the country’s water reserves, but when lots of water comes together, it does not become a store, which causes floods first, and then droughts, she maintained.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that according to experts, by 2040, two-thirds of Pakistan’s population could be suffering from water scarcity. She said “The impact of climate change is also severely damaging our agriculture. Lack of rain during the rainy season and unpredictable rains and changing patterns of heat and cold are reducing the yield of our crops, leading to fears of malnutrition.”

She said “The owners of various industries, economies, brick kilns and smoke emitting vehicles would have to take steps in the fight against climate change in order to eliminate environmental pollution from Pakistan and save the ozone layer. This will not only benefit us but will also affect the climatic conditions around us.”

She said “The reason for the lack of rain in different regions is also environmental pollution due to which the rainfall in these areas has either decreased or not at all. It’s over, which is a dangerous thing.”

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said “Pakistan is located in the most densely populated region of the world. Air pollution is the biggest problem of the region and air pollution in these countries is increasing day by day and this is the region which is fastest growing.”

Climate change is taking place and the seasons are intensifying,” she highlighted. She added “Pakistan is suffering from severe air pollution and various diseases of the lungs and throat are increasing day by day. This is the easiest solution to eliminate air pollution.”

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that planting more and more trees would not only make the surrounding environment pleasant and clean but would also help in controlling pollution.

“Balochistan is about half of Pakistan i.e. 43% and we all have to pledge to protect the environment of half of Pakistan. Twenty one percent of Balochistan is desert while other areas are covered with mountains, coastal strip and natural forests. Quetta, the largest city of Balochistan, is surrounded by natural beauty, meets the requirements we should protect this natural beauty and more in it in addition, trees must be planted in areas of Balochistan where trees can be planted, and for this we, along-with the government, must all play our part in saving the ozone layer and in the coming days, climate change, to compete,” she concluded.