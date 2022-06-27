First phase of LB polls ends peacefully in Tharparkar

HYDERABAD: In Tharparkar district, the first phase of local body elections was completed peacefully. Local body elections were held in 14 wards of Tharparkar Municipal Committee Mithi, 21 wards of 6 Town Committees and 64 Union Councils.

A total of 717,217 voters had to exercise their voting right in the local body elections. This includes 394,032 male and 323,185 female voters. A total of 708 polling stations were set up in connection with the local body elections. Out of which 195 polling stations were declared as highly sensitive and 300 polling stations as sensitive. While 213 normal polling stations are included.

CCTV cameras were installed at the most sensitive polling stations. More than 3,500 police officers and personnel were deployed for security at polling stations. Pakistan Army personnel are also present to deal with any emergency.

Section 144 was enacted to maintain law and order in the district. There was also a complete ban on the display of weapons. To maintain law and order and monitor the election process, a control room was set up in the DC office with the number 0232920667. The control room consisted of personnel from the district administration, police, Rangers and other relevant departments.

Later on, Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar / District Returning Officer Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Sohoo visited various polling stations in Mithi city with Rangers to review the election process. Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar / District Returning Officer Muhammad Nawaz Sohoo sought information from the polling staff regarding vote casting ratio and arrangements during the visit.

The District Returning Officer also visited the Emergency Ward of Civil Hospital Mithi and directed the presence of medicines, blood and doctors and paramedical staff to be ready to deal with any emergency. Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar / District Returning Officer Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Sohoo while talking to media said that elections are underway in the entire district and wherever any complaints are received, they are being resolved immediately.

Muhammad Nawaz Sohoo visited the polling station at Government Boys Primary School Noor Muhammad Bajir, Government Boys Sadiq Faqir Degree College, Government Boys and Girls School Bajir Mohalla, Government Girls High School North Colony in Mithi.

He was accompanied by District Education Officer Secondary School Tharparkar Harish Lodha, Director Local Government Tharparkar Aftab Ahmed Mughal, Tariq of Rangers, Mukhtiarkar Mithi Ghulam Mustafa Khoso and other officers. Returning officers also visited their jurisdiction areas during the voting process.

