Jun 27, 2022
Pakistan

Bilawal to inaugurate People’s Bus Service today

Press Release 27 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Big news for the citizens of Karachi as Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will inaugurate the People’s Intra District Bus Service Project today on Monday (today). The Transport Department Government of Sindh has completed all preparations for the inauguration of the People’s Intra District Bus Service under the Supervision of Minister Transport, Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon.

The formal inauguration ceremony of the People’s Intra District Bus Service will be held Monday (today) at 12 noon. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other Sindh cabinet ministers will attend the inauguration ceremony. The People’s Bus Service will commence it’s operations on Route 1 from Model Colony to Tower covering 29.5 kilometres having 38 stations. In the first phase, 7 routes were finalised in Karachi on which 240 buses will operate.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

