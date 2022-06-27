ANL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.34%)
ASC 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
ASL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
AVN 78.35 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.02%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
CNERGY 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.42%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
FNEL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.18%)
GGGL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.21%)
GTECH 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.81%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
KEL 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.79%)
KOSM 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
MLCF 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.58%)
PACE 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.59%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
PRL 18.41 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.43%)
PTC 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.35%)
TELE 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.52%)
TPL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.36%)
TPLP 20.51 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.69%)
TREET 28.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.01%)
TRG 78.24 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.29%)
UNITY 20.56 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.38%)
WAVES 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.51%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.58%)
BR100 4,114 Increased By 31 (0.76%)
BR30 15,262 Increased By 277 (1.85%)
KSE100 41,506 Increased By 454 (1.11%)
KSE30 15,866 Increased By 203.6 (1.3%)
Pakistan

Drug trafficking: Bugti, Hamza want joint strategy

APP 27 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti and Chief Minister of Punjab Hamza Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday agreed for a joint strategy to curb drug trafficking and its use in the Punjab province.

Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti met with Chief Minister of Punjab Hamza Shehbaz Sharif and discussed domestic and political situation in the country, said a statement issued here.

The minister said use of drugs in educational institutions would be discouraged while public will also be made aware of use of different types of drugs and its dangers. In the meeting, CM Punjab assured all-out cooperation for the prevention of drug trafficking.

Hamza Shehbaz Shahzain Bugti Minister for Narcotics Control Chief Minister of Punjab strategy to curb drug trafficking

