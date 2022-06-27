Drug trafficking: Bugti, Hamza want joint strategy

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti and Chief Minister of Punjab Hamza Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday agreed for a joint strategy to curb drug trafficking and its use in the Punjab province.

Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti met with Chief Minister of Punjab Hamza Shehbaz Sharif and discussed domestic and political situation in the country, said a statement issued here.

The minister said use of drugs in educational institutions would be discouraged while public will also be made aware of use of different types of drugs and its dangers. In the meeting, CM Punjab assured all-out cooperation for the prevention of drug trafficking.