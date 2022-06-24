ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.55%)
Injury forces Halep out of Bad Homburg on eve of Wimbledon

AFP 24 Jun, 2022

BERLIN: Simona Halep’s Wimbledon hopes suffered a blow Friday when she withdrew from the semi-finals of the WTA tournament in Bad Homburg with a neck injury.

Halep, the 2019 Wimbledon champion, was forced out of the grass-court tournament in Germany on the eve of Wimbledon, which starts Monday.

Serena returns to tennis in Eastbourne doubles after year out

With Romania’s Halep sidelined, her Canadian opponent Bianca Andreescu progresses to the Bad Homburg final on Saturday, the WTA said in a brief statement, where she will face either France’s Alize Cornet or Caroline Garcia.

