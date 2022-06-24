Google launches event for game developers

LAHORE: As a part of ongoing efforts to grow Pakistan’s gaming industry, Google on Thursday announced it has successfully launched Think Games, Pakistan’s first thought leadership and knowledge-sharing event for game developers.

Google also celebrated the graduation of the Gaming Growth Lab (GGL), an 11-week acceleration programme designed to help emerging mobile game studios in Pakistan reach their full potential by addressing their business challenges and expanding their offerings.

Farhan Qureshi, Google Regional Director for Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka said, “We’re excited to see the progress of our key initiatives Think Games and Gaming Growth Lab as we strive to support Pakistan to become a top player in the global gaming industry.

