Sajid Mir discusses political issues, by-polls with Maryam

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said that the incumbent government is aware of economic problems of the people and it is using all out energies and resources to steer the country out of prevailing crises and to provide relief to the masses.

She said this while talking to Senator Sajid Mir, chief of Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith Pakistan, who called on her at Jati Umra on Thursday. During the meeting, both discussed overall country’s political and economic situation and by-elections in the province.

Sajid Mir informed Maryam Nawaz about his meeting with Nawaz Sharif in London and also conveyed her important message of Nawaz Sharif. Maryam Nawaz said on the occasion that there is a PDM government in the federation and a coalition government in Punjab and all national political parties must play their role to check inflation and other issues confronting the people.

She said, “The Imrani government shook the country’s foundations and it will take time for the country to get back on its feet. One party alone cannot get the country out of the quagmire of problems.” She said, “The Imrani government plunged Pakistan into global isolation. We cannot live without the world; we cherish national stability and national dignity but the “Imrani Fitna” is once again threatening to organise riots in the name of protest.”

