Police chief meets KATI president: Work on Safe City project continuing apace, says Sindh IGP

Recorder Report 24 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Sindh’s Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon has said that work on the Safe City project of Karachi is in full swing.

He stated this during a meeting with the president of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Salman Aslam, at the Police Head Office.

He said that to curb crime, police have stepped up patrolling and snap-checking that are yielding positive results and bringing about improvements in the law and order situation in the city.

Attacks on police have increased in recent months, said IGP Memon, as many dutiful officers have been martyred. However, this will not dampen the morale of the police force.

He was of the opinion that closed-circuit television had facilitated the investigation work. Police are performing their duties diligently.

Steps are being taken to bridge the gap between police and the people because in most of the cases law enforcement personnel require the full support of the public, he added.

The KATI president said the crime rate in Karachi has declined, especially in the Korangi area, and credit for this goes to Sindh’s IGP and other officers who are risking their lives to perform their duties efficiently.

He acknowledged that police personnel have intensified operations against criminal elements and thanked IGP Memon for taking immediate steps to address the problems faced by the business community.

Speaking about the police personnel who were martyred in the line of duty, Mr Aslam said that people were living in peace only because of the sacrifices rendered by the brave officers. These sacrifices will never be forgotten.

Community policing, he said, is the need of the hour as the concept has been implemented successfully across the world to maintain law and order.

The KATI president assured the IGP of his full support.

