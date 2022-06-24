ANL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.5%)
ASC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
ASL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.42%)
AVN 78.70 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.59%)
BOP 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
CNERGY 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.14%)
FFL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.3%)
FNEL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
GGGL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.42%)
GGL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.14%)
GTECH 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUMNL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.47%)
KEL 2.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (6.77%)
KOSM 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PACE 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.55%)
PIBTL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.02%)
PRL 19.51 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.47%)
PTC 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.13%)
SNGP 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TELE 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
TPL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TPLP 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.77%)
TREET 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.17%)
TRG 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.1%)
UNITY 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
WAVES 13.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,263 Increased By 33 (0.78%)
BR30 15,632 Increased By 246.3 (1.6%)
KSE100 42,717 Increased By 258.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 16,353 Increased By 94.6 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Apple and Android phones hacked by Italian spyware, says Google

Reuters 24 Jun, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO: An Italian company’s hacking tools were used to spy on Apple Inc and Android smartphones in Italy and Kazakhstan, Alphabet Inc’s Google said in a report on Thursday.

Milan-based RCS Lab, whose website claims European law enforcement agencies as clients, developed tools to spy on private messages and contacts of the targeted devices, the report said.

European and American regulators have been weighing potential new rules over the sale and import of spyware.

“These vendors are enabling the proliferation of dangerous hacking tools and arming governments that would not be able to develop these capabilities in-house,” Google said.

The governments of Italy and Kazakhstan did not immediately respond to requests for comment. An Apple spokesperson said the company had revoked all known accounts and certificates associated with this hacking campaign. RCS Lab said its products and services comply with European rules and help law enforcement agencies investigate crimes.

Google (Alphabet Inc) Apple Kazakhstan Android phones Italian spyware

Comments

1000 characters

Apple and Android phones hacked by Italian spyware, says Google

Oil prices hiked to avert default, says Miftah

Sale of over 66pc Abraaj stake in K-Electric: Shanghai Electric must get the green light within three months, PM tells Khaqan

Finance Bill 2022: Senate adopts 244 recommendations

Additional taxation measures of over Rs436bn on the cards

Debt-recapitalisation of NPPMCL plants: PC tries to persuade MoE to materialise bank deals

Targeted subsidy: Ministries asked to prepare proposals

IMF has asked for more taxes, claims Tarin

KE’s foreign investors meet Dastgir

FCA mechanism: KE seeks record Rs11.33 per unit hike for May

Wapda, Discos: No employee to get free electricity: ministry

Read more stories